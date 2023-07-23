However, these latest moves by Harley-Davidson and Triumph have already caused concern among investors. The stock price of Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, declined by as much as 12.5%, and brokerages flagged potential earnings risks for at least the next two years. Nevertheless, the increased competition and more accessible pricing may attract consumers who had previously aspired to own a Harley or Triumph but found the price points unattainable.