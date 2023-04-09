Harley-Davidson launches 2023 Pan America 1250 Special in India. All details

Harley-Davidson launches 2023 Pan America 1250 Special in India. All details2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 09:06 AM IST
- The 2023 model year of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special has remained largely unchanged. The adventure tourer is available with either alloy or spoked wheels, with the latter option commanding a premium of ₹1 lakh due to the inclusion of tubeless tyres.
Harley-Davidson has introduced its 2023 model year range in India, and the Pan America 1250 adventure tourer has been updated and launched as the latest addition. Priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is now only available in the top-of-the-line Special trim, as the standard variant has been discontinued.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×