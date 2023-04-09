Harley-Davidson launches 2023 Pan America 1250 Special in India. All details

Harley-Davidson has introduced its 2023 model year range in India, and the Pan America 1250 adventure tourer has been updated and launched as the latest addition. Priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is now only available in the top-of-the-line Special trim, as the standard variant has been discontinued.

The 2023 model year of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special has remained largely unchanged. The adventure tourer is available with either alloy or spoked wheels, with the latter option commanding a premium of ₹1 lakh due to the inclusion of tubeless tyres. The dual-tone colour choices also come at an additional cost.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special retains the same 1,252 cc V-Twin liquid-cooled engine as before, which produces 151 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The adventure tourer comes equipped with an array of electronic aids, such as lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, an electronically linked braking system, hill hold control, cruise control, and engine braking control. The bike also features five riding modes, with three of them being customizable.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special boasts of top-notch suspension with 47 mm USD front forks and electronically adjustable semi-active monoshock suspension at the rear. Braking is taken care of by radially mounted monoblock, four-piston calipers at the front and a floating, single-piston caliper at the rear. The adventure tourer also features Adaptive Ride Height, enhanced lift mitigation, TPMS, Hill Hold, and other cutting-edge technologies.

In the Indian market, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special faces competition from several adventure tourers such as the BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Triumph Tiger 1200, and Honda Africa Twin.