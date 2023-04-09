Harley-Davidson launches 2023 Pan America 1250 Special in India. All details

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special retains the same 1,252 cc V-Twin liquid-cooled engine as before, which produces 151 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The adventure tourer comes equipped with an array of electronic aids, such as lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, an electronically linked braking system, hill hold control, cruise control, and engine braking control. The bike also features five riding modes, with three of them being customizable.

