Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 reportedly in works: What to expect

Harley-Davidson 's latest 440cc platform was never meant to be limited to just the X440 roadster model it initially launched. According to a report by AutoCar India, Hero MotoCorp is already known to be developing its own bike using this engine, set to arrive next year. Now, there are indications about Harley's second 440cc bike, as Hero MotoCorp has filed a trademark for the name "Nightster 440" in India, suggesting it might be utilized for Harley's upcoming model.

The Nightster name is not new to Harley-Davidson, as the company already offers a larger liquid-cooled Nightster motorcycle powered by a 975cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine derived from the Pan America's 1,250cc mill. This bike falls under Harley's 'Sport' lineup, alongside the Sportster. If Hero and Harley collaborate to create a Nightster 440, it is likely to be a more sports-oriented motorcycle compared to the X440.

The upcoming Nightster 440 may draw styling inspiration from the larger 975cc Nightster model. Distinctive features are expected to include differences in seating position and potentially some chassis adjustments, as the X440's limited cornering clearance was noticed in initial experiences.

Regarding the air- and oil-cooled 440cc engine, it is anticipated to remain mostly unchanged. However, Hero might experiment with the state-of-tune and gearing to offer a slightly more engaging experience that complements the bike's sportier nature.

Earlier this month, Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle finally made its way into India. The all-new Harley-Davidson X440 bike is priced at ₹2,29,000 (ex-showroom) onwards.

the Harley-Davidson X440 bike has been co-developed by Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. Under the partnership, Hero MotoCorp will handle the nationwide sales, service, and merchandising of the motorcycle. It is positioned as the most budget-friendly motorcycle in Harley-Davidson's lineup, surpassing the Nightster's price point.

The motorcycle has an air-oil cooled engine with a 440 cc capacity, redlining at 8,000 RPM, indicating a potential long-stroke engine design based on early visual previews. The all-new Harley-Davidson bike has a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank with iconic badging. It is offered in a variety of color schemes including striking matte finishes.