Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 reportedly in works: What to expect

Harley-Davidson's latest 440cc platform was never meant to be limited to just the X440 roadster model it initially launched. According to a report by AutoCar India, Hero MotoCorp is already known to be developing its own bike using this engine, set to arrive next year. Now, there are indications about Harley's second 440cc bike, as Hero MotoCorp has filed a trademark for the name "Nightster 440" in India, suggesting it might be utilized for Harley's upcoming model.

