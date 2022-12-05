Harley-Davidson Nightster to KTM 890 Adventure: Motorcycles unveiled at IBW 2022

Harley-Davidson Nightster to KTM 890 Adventure: Motorcycles unveiled at IBW 20221 min read . 01:58 PM IST
India Bike Week 2022 concluded last week. During the annual event, several companies showcased their upcoming motorcycles. Here we bring you a list of important motorbikes that were unveiled at the event. Take a look
The 822 Himalayan motorbike was unveiled with dual 411cc single-cylinder engines. Built by Autologue Design and Auto Engina, the bike is the world's first and only 822cc parallel twin Himalayan. It is claimed to have a power output of 45hp and 55nm peak torque. While the company did not reveal the price of 820 Himalayan motorcycle, it is likely to be priced around ₹12-13 lakh. The radiator of this custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 is borrowed from RE’s 650 twins. According to the custom builders, the engine gets a new crankcase and camshaft.
KTM 890 Adventure motorcycle is a purpose-built ADV that is designed to tackle rough terrain. It comes powered by an 889cc, parallel-twin motor. It is said to deliver 104 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes coupled with a 6-speed gearbox having a steel tube frame underneath. The bike features dual front disc brakes and a single disc brake on the back. Available features on the KTM 890 Adventure R include various riding aids, including traction control, ride modes and ABS.
2023 BMW S1000RR
The new model of 2023 S1000RR is said to deliver a 210 hp output. The motorbike is slated to launch officially on December 10. Some of the updates coming with the 2023 model are M-style features on board, additions of winglets and more.
QJ Motor
QJ Motors unveiled three motorcycles at India Bike Week 2022. These are SRK 400, SRV 300, and SRC 500. The SRC 500 is a classic roadster and is the most affordable among the three. It carries a price tag of ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom). While the other two – SRK 400 and SRV 300 are priced at ₹3.59 (ex-showroom) each.
Harley-Davidson Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster is among the important bikes to be unveiled at the bike fest. It is powered by a 975cc Revolution Max and is said to deliver a maximum power output of 89 hp and 95 Nm peak torque. The bike comes with a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
