Harley-Davidson Nightster to KTM 890 Adventure: Motorcycles unveiled at IBW 2022

822 Himalayan

The 822 Himalayan motorbike was unveiled with dual 411cc single-cylinder engines. Built by Autologue Design and Auto Engina, the bike is the world's first and only 822cc parallel twin Himalayan. It is claimed to have a power output of 45hp and 55nm peak torque. While the company did not reveal the price of 820 Himalayan motorcycle, it is likely to be priced around ₹12-13 lakh. The radiator of this custom Royal Enfield Himalayan 822 is borrowed from RE’s 650 twins. According to the custom builders, the engine gets a new crankcase and camshaft.