Home / Auto News / Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India. See price, features
US-based motorcycle maker, Harley-Davidson, has launched its new motorcycle Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India starting at 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sportster S was already unveiled in the global market. The Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes with a 1250 cc liquid cooled, V-twin engine with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The same engine was used earliePan America 1250 Adventure Touring Motorcycle. The engine generates power of 119.3hp and peak torque of 125Nm.

Harley-Davidson is offering Sportster S in three colour options; Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson and Stone Wash White Pearl. The company has started the bookings for the motorcycle and the deliveries are expected by the end of this month.

Sportster S comes with high-mount exhaust pipes, LED headlights at the front and wide 5-spoke cast aluminium 17-inch wheels at the front and 16-inchers at the rear, with Brembo radial monoblock four-piston callipers.

The bike comes with a 4.0 inch TFT screen. With this, the smartphone can be connected via Bluetooth and the convenience of navigation can also be taken advantage of. 

It also gets features like all-LED lighting, cruise control and tire pressure monitoring system. The bike gets four riding modes – Road, Sports, Rain and Custom. It gets Corning Enhanced Anti-Lock Braking System (C-ABS) which takes into account the lean angle of the motorcycle.

