Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India. See price, features

Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India. See price, features1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
- Harley-Davidson is offering Sportster S in three colour options Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson and Stone Wash White Pear
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US-based motorcycle maker, Harley-Davidson, has launched its new motorcycle Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India starting at ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sportster S was already unveiled in the global market. The Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes with a 1250 cc liquid cooled, V-twin engine with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The same engine was used earliePan America 1250 Adventure Touring Motorcycle. The engine generates power of 119.3hp and peak torque of 125Nm.
US-based motorcycle maker, Harley-Davidson, has launched its new motorcycle Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India starting at ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sportster S was already unveiled in the global market. The Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes with a 1250 cc liquid cooled, V-twin engine with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The same engine was used earliePan America 1250 Adventure Touring Motorcycle. The engine generates power of 119.3hp and peak torque of 125Nm.
Harley-Davidson is offering Sportster S in three colour options; Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson and Stone Wash White Pearl. The company has started the bookings for the motorcycle and the deliveries are expected by the end of this month.
Harley-Davidson is offering Sportster S in three colour options; Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson and Stone Wash White Pearl. The company has started the bookings for the motorcycle and the deliveries are expected by the end of this month.
Sportster S comes with high-mount exhaust pipes, LED headlights at the front and wide 5-spoke cast aluminium 17-inch wheels at the front and 16-inchers at the rear, with Brembo radial monoblock four-piston callipers.
The bike comes with a 4.0 inch TFT screen. With this, the smartphone can be connected via Bluetooth and the convenience of navigation can also be taken advantage of.
It also gets features like all-LED lighting, cruise control and tire pressure monitoring system. The bike gets four riding modes – Road, Sports, Rain and Custom. It gets Corning Enhanced Anti-Lock Braking System (C-ABS) which takes into account the lean angle of the motorcycle.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!