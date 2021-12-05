Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India. See price, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

US-based motorcycle maker, Harley-Davidson, has launched its new motorcycle Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India starting at ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sportster S was already unveiled in the global market. The Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes with a 1250 cc liquid cooled, V-twin engine with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The same engine was used earliePan America 1250 Adventure Touring Motorcycle. The engine generates power of 119.3hp and peak torque of 125Nm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US-based motorcycle maker, Harley-Davidson, has launched its new motorcycle Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India starting at ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sportster S was already unveiled in the global market. The Harley-Davidson Sportster S comes with a 1250 cc liquid cooled, V-twin engine with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The same engine was used earliePan America 1250 Adventure Touring Motorcycle. The engine generates power of 119.3hp and peak torque of 125Nm.

Harley-Davidson is offering Sportster S in three colour options; Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson and Stone Wash White Pearl. The company has started the bookings for the motorcycle and the deliveries are expected by the end of this month. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Harley-Davidson is offering Sportster S in three colour options; Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson and Stone Wash White Pearl. The company has started the bookings for the motorcycle and the deliveries are expected by the end of this month. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Sportster S comes with high-mount exhaust pipes, LED headlights at the front and wide 5-spoke cast aluminium 17-inch wheels at the front and 16-inchers at the rear, with Brembo radial monoblock four-piston callipers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bike comes with a 4.0 inch TFT screen. With this, the smartphone can be connected via Bluetooth and the convenience of navigation can also be taken advantage of.