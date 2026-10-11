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Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: Check estimated price, launch date in India; design, key features and more

The upcoming Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 appears to bring traditional cruiser styling to the brand’s India lineup, with a lower seat and features distinct from the X440. It will use the X440’s 440cc engine.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Oct 2026, 07:21 PM IST
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Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: Check estimated price, launch date in India; design, key features and more
Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: Check estimated price, launch date in India; design, key features and more(Screengrab from YouTube/GRIPPEDIA)
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Harley-Davidson is working on the Sprint 440, a new cruiser for India. Its first teaser offers a glimpse of the design and key features. The bike will give enthusiasts another option alongside the existing X440 range.

The X440 bikes follow a retro roadster style with modern touches. The Sprint 440 moves closer to the traditional Harley cruiser look. This difference could attract riders who prefer a classic design and relaxed riding position.

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The teaser shows a round headlamp, oval mirrors and a higher handlebar pulled towards the rider. Round indicators appear at both ends.

Also Read | Harley-Davidson X440 in mind? Here's how much monthly EMI buyers need to pay

The instrument console also appears circular, sitting higher with support brackets. This position could make information easier to see, especially while using turn-by-turn navigation, Rushlane reported.

A single-piece seat has a scooped section for the rider. The fuel tank follows a classic teardrop shape. It is likely to feature a fuel filler cap with a metallic finish. Other visible details include alloy wheels, cruising tyres and a horizontal exhaust pipe.

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The Sprint 440 appears to have a lower seat than the X440. The current X440 has a seat height of 805mm. A lower seat could suit the new bike’s cruiser character. Its riding position is also expected to be more relaxed. However, the teaser provides only limited information about the final setup.

The Sprint could receive features unavailable on the current X440 bikes. These additions might require changes to the handlebar controls and instrument console. More details will be needed to understand how the riding experience differs.

Also Read | Here's why purchasing a Harley-Davidson bike could get cheaper in India

Several parts are expected to be shared with the X440 range. However, Harley-Davidson could adjust them to suit the Sprint’s cruising style. The suspension might receive different settings, or the bike could get its own setup. Its two rear shock absorbers appear more slanted than those on the X440.

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Wheel sizes could also differ between the two models. The X440 uses an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. The Sprint could have a bigger difference between its front and rear wheel sizes. Its rear frame section could also be redesigned.

Estimated price and launch date

Power will come from the same 440cc engine used in the X440 bikes. This single-cylinder engine uses air and oil cooling. The X440 produces 27bhp and 38Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed gearbox, while its rated fuel efficiency is 35 km/l. The Sprint’s engine could receive slightly different settings.

Hero MotoCorp will manufacture the Sprint 440 in India through its alliance with Harley-Davidson. The new model expands Harley’s efforts to reach more buyers with different styling preferences.

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Also Read | Harley-Davidson X440 T review: A bike collab that’s finally come of age

According to TOI, the Sprint 440 is estimated to be priced between 2.50 lakh and 2.80 lakh in India. However, this is not confirmed by the company yet.

While the Sprint 440 is expected to launch by the end of this year, TOI reports it may be pushed to 2027. Again, the details remain unconfirmed.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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