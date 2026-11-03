Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 unveiled at EICMA 2026 with 27 hp engine, 671 mm seat height: India launch details

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the new Sprint 440 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, introducing an entry-level cruiser developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp. The motorcycle gets a 440cc single-cylinder engine, a low 671mm seat height and classic cruiser styling. The Sprint 440 is priced at £4,995 (around ₹6.35 lakh) in the UK to appeal to new riders as well as those who want an easier-to-ride Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The new Sprint 440 is inspired by the original Sprint model from Harley-Davidson introduced in 1961. It features a redesigned fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a stepped seat, and a shortened rear mudguard. The motorcycle will be available in three different colour variants: Dark Billiard Grey, Vivid Black and Teal Thunder. The company has announced its global launch, expected in 2027, but hasn't officially announced its plans for India.

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Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: Engine and performance

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the new Sprint 440.

The X440 range and the Sprint 440 have the same 440cc single-cylinder engine with air- and oil-cooling. It produces 27 hp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch. Harley-Davidson claims a fuel efficiency of up to 34 kmpl.

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According to Autocar India, the motorcycle shares its engine, gearbox and braking hardware with the X440 series. However, the Sprint receives new wheel geometry and ergonomics to create its cruiser-like design.

Lower seat height and revised hardware

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the new Sprint 440.

One of the most noticeable differences is the 671 mm seat height compared with the X440's 805 mm. The Sprint 440 is slimmer, with a narrower seat and a reworked subframe. Harley-Davidson will also offer the optional Reach and Tallboy seats to accommodate various rider needs.

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The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminium wheels. 43mm upside-down front forks and twin rear shock absorbers with seven-step preload adjustment handle suspension duties. Braking comes from 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: Features On the interior the bike will be equipped with a 3.5-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, full-LED lighting and a USB Type-C charging port. This is available with a detachable windscreen, saddlebags, passenger backrest, engine guard and handlebar options.

However, the Sprint 440 lacks ride modes and traction control because it does not feature ride-by-wire technology.

India launch details Harley-Davidson has announced that the Sprint 440 will go on sale in the USA in the spring of 2027 and will be assembled at the company's York facility in Pennsylvania. It's priced from £4,995 in the UK, with the Vivid Black and Teal Thunder versions priced at £200 more.

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While both companies have expressed interest in developing the product together, neither has disclosed the product's entry date in India or the price at which it will be sold there. As reported by Autocar India on November 3, 2026, the motorcycle's launch in India remains uncertain, although its positioning could make it an interesting addition to the country's mid-capacity cruiser segment.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.