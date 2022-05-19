Due to a parts issue with a supplier, Harley-Davidson Inc announced on May 19 that it would cease vehicle assembly and shipments for two weeks, barring those from its electric-car division LiveWire. Harley-Davidson said the decision was made after a third-party supplier warned the company about a regulatory compliance issue involving one of its component parts. In response to retaliatory tariffs imposed by the EU on steel and aluminium products, the company began outsourcing bike production for shipment to the EU from the United States in 2018.

