Harley-Davidson to unveil new 350 cc X Series, set for global debut on March 10

In 2019, Harley-Davidson announced a partnership with Qiangjiang Motors in China, and the much-anticipated affordable cruisers resulting from that collaboration are now set for a global debut on March 10, 2023. The X350 and X500 will be the first products to come out of this partnership, and Harley-Davidson China has recently released a teaser for the upcoming models. While leaked images and specifications of both bikes surfaced online last year, the official unveiling in March will offer a more detailed look at what these new Harley-Davidson models have to offer.

With the launch of the X350 and X500, Harley-Davidson is aiming to expand its reach and appeal to customers in China and other emerging markets. To keep development costs low, the new middleweight cruisers will share underpinnings with QJ Motor. The X350, for instance, will be powered by a 353 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers around 34 bhp, with leaked documents claiming a top speed of 143 kmph and a kerb weight of 195 kg.

It is expected that the X350 will share its underpinnings with the Benelli 302S, as the QJ Group owns the Italian brand. By sharing resources and technology, Harley-Davidson is hoping to create affordable, yet high-quality motorcycles that will appeal to a broader customer base.

On the other hand, the Harley X500 will share its underpinnings with the Benelli Leoncino 500, using the familiar 500 cc engine that's tuned for 47 bhp and 46 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that powers the Leoncino 500, 502C cruiser, and the TRK 502 sold in India. Leaks suggest that the X500 will have a top speed of 159 kmph and a kerb weight of 207 kg. Both the X350 and X500 will feature USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, along with disc brakes, LED lighting, and alloy wheels.

Although the Harley-Davidson X Series aims to create a more affordable line of motorcycles for the brand and build volume, it is unlikely that these bikes will be available in the Indian market. This is because Harley-Davidson has partnered with Hero MotoCorp in India to develop middleweight motorcycles specifically for the Indian market. These bikes will be locally manufactured and exported, and both brands are currently working on their development.