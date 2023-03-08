Harley-Davidson to unveil new 350 cc X Series, set for global debut on March 10

Harley-Davidson to unveil new 350 cc X Series, set for global debut on March 102 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 04:58 PM IST
- It is expected that the X350 will share its underpinnings with the Benelli 302S, as the QJ Group owns the Italian brand. By sharing resources and technology, Harley-Davidson is hoping to create affordable, yet high-quality motorcycles that will appeal to a broader customer base.
In 2019, Harley-Davidson announced a partnership with Qiangjiang Motors in China, and the much-anticipated affordable cruisers resulting from that collaboration are now set for a global debut on March 10, 2023. The X350 and X500 will be the first products to come out of this partnership, and Harley-Davidson China has recently released a teaser for the upcoming models. While leaked images and specifications of both bikes surfaced online last year, the official unveiling in March will offer a more detailed look at what these new Harley-Davidson models have to offer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×