Harley-Davidson to unveil new 350 cc X Series, set for global debut on March 10

In 2019, Harley-Davidson announced a partnership with Qiangjiang Motors in China, and the much-anticipated affordable cruisers resulting from that collaboration are now set for a global debut on March 10, 2023. The X350 and X500 will be the first products to come out of this partnership, and Harley-Davidson China has recently released a teaser for the upcoming models. While leaked images and specifications of both bikes surfaced online last year, the official unveiling in March will offer a more detailed look at what these new Harley-Davidson models have to offer.

