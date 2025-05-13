Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Harley-Davidson unveils Fat Boy Gray Ghost to mark 35 years of iconic design

Harley-Davidson unveils Fat Boy Gray Ghost to mark 35 years of iconic design

Livemint

Harley-Davidson's Fat Boy Gray Ghost celebrates 35 years of the original model with a limited run of 1,990 units. This modern motorcycle combines classic design with contemporary technology, and featuring a durable high-gloss finish.

Harley-Davidson has introduced the Fat Boy Gray Ghost, a striking new entrant to its Icons Motorcycle Collection, celebrating 35 years since the debut of the original Fat Boy.

Harley-Davidson has introduced the Fat Boy Gray Ghost, a striking new entrant to its Icons Motorcycle Collection, celebrating 35 years since the debut of the original Fat Boy, reported HT Auto.

With only 1,990 units to be produced globally, an homage to its 1990 origins, the Gray Ghost pays tribute to the model’s heritage while embracing modern engineering and technology.

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Indian Super Chief Limited

₹ 24.33 - 24.35 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Indian Chief Dark Horse

₹ 22.13 - 22.25 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Triumph Rocket 3

₹ 21.99 - 22.59 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

BMW R 12 nine T

₹ 21.1 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Reportedly, this exclusive edition seeks to blend the unmistakable visual identity of the classic ‘fat custom’ with the demands and expectations of today’s cruiser riders. As a result, it is not only a collector’s dream but also a fully capable machine for modern roads.

Retro-Inspired Design with a Modern Edge

The Gray Ghost is defined by its distinctive high-gloss "Refection" finish, created using Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD) technology. This process offers superior durability and corrosion resistance compared to traditional chrome, making it ideal for the expansive surfaces of the tank and fenders.

The bike’s aesthetics are further enhanced with silver powder-coated frame components, chrome side covers, and yellow accents on the engine—design choices inspired directly by the 1990 original. Authentic touches include a black leather tank strap with laced edges, winged medallions, and a tasselled leather seat valance.

A numbered console plaque adds a sense of exclusivity, underlining each bike’s unique identity. The familiar Lakester cast aluminium wheels are retained, paired with Michelin Scorcher 11 tyres (160/60R18 at the front and 240/40R18 at the rear), reinforcing the Fat Boy’s broad and aggressive stance.

Technology Meets Tradition

While the design nods to the past, the technology is unmistakably current. A new 5-inch console-mounted display integrates an analogue speedometer with a multifunction LCD, allowing the rider to scroll through data via handlebar controls. A USB-C port offers fast charging and data transfer, while repositioned heated gear connectors now sit under the seat for easier access.

The motorcycle features full LED lighting—from headlamp to indicators—and a comprehensive suite of rider aids, including Cornering ABS, Traction Control, Drag Torque Slip Control, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Riders can also switch between three ride modes—Road, Rain, and Sport—each tailored to optimise throttle response and safety systems.

Upgraded Performance with the Milwaukee-Eight 117

Underneath the classic styling lies Harley-Davidson’s latest Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom V-Twin engine, producing 101 bhp and 171 Nm of peak torque. These figures represent noticeable improvements, seven per cent more power and three per cent more torque—compared to the previous Fat Boy 114.

The engine has been refined with oval intake ports and reworked combustion chambers to enhance both performance and efficiency. A 2-into-2 exhaust system ensures a rich, resonant exhaust note that is both throaty and refined.

To support the upgraded powerplant, the Fat Boy Gray Ghost comes equipped with 49 mm dual-bending valve front forks and a rear mono-shock with hydraulic preload adjustability—allowing for quick and easy suspension tuning. Braking is handled by a 300 mm front disc with a 4-piston caliper and a 292 mm rear disc with a 2-piston caliper, ensuring strong and reliable stopping power for a cruiser of this size.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.