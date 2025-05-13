Harley-Davidson's Fat Boy Gray Ghost celebrates 35 years of the original model with a limited run of 1,990 units. This modern motorcycle combines classic design with contemporary technology, and featuring a durable high-gloss finish.

Harley-Davidson has introduced the Fat Boy Gray Ghost, a striking new entrant to its Icons Motorcycle Collection, celebrating 35 years since the debut of the original Fat Boy, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, this exclusive edition seeks to blend the unmistakable visual identity of the classic ‘fat custom’ with the demands and expectations of today’s cruiser riders. As a result, it is not only a collector’s dream but also a fully capable machine for modern roads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retro-Inspired Design with a Modern Edge The Gray Ghost is defined by its distinctive high-gloss "Refection" finish, created using Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD) technology. This process offers superior durability and corrosion resistance compared to traditional chrome, making it ideal for the expansive surfaces of the tank and fenders.

The bike’s aesthetics are further enhanced with silver powder-coated frame components, chrome side covers, and yellow accents on the engine—design choices inspired directly by the 1990 original. Authentic touches include a black leather tank strap with laced edges, winged medallions, and a tasselled leather seat valance.

A numbered console plaque adds a sense of exclusivity, underlining each bike’s unique identity. The familiar Lakester cast aluminium wheels are retained, paired with Michelin Scorcher 11 tyres (160/60R18 at the front and 240/40R18 at the rear), reinforcing the Fat Boy’s broad and aggressive stance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technology Meets Tradition While the design nods to the past, the technology is unmistakably current. A new 5-inch console-mounted display integrates an analogue speedometer with a multifunction LCD, allowing the rider to scroll through data via handlebar controls. A USB-C port offers fast charging and data transfer, while repositioned heated gear connectors now sit under the seat for easier access.

The motorcycle features full LED lighting—from headlamp to indicators—and a comprehensive suite of rider aids, including Cornering ABS, Traction Control, Drag Torque Slip Control, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Riders can also switch between three ride modes—Road, Rain, and Sport—each tailored to optimise throttle response and safety systems.

Upgraded Performance with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 Underneath the classic styling lies Harley-Davidson’s latest Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom V-Twin engine, producing 101 bhp and 171 Nm of peak torque. These figures represent noticeable improvements, seven per cent more power and three per cent more torque—compared to the previous Fat Boy 114. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The engine has been refined with oval intake ports and reworked combustion chambers to enhance both performance and efficiency. A 2-into-2 exhaust system ensures a rich, resonant exhaust note that is both throaty and refined.