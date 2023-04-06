Harley-Davidson unveils its 2023 motorcycle range in India. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 05:35 PM IST
- The new 2023 Sportster range comes with similar mechanical features as their predecessors. The Nightster Special bike now sports a front cowl, a passenger seat and a footrest as standard.
Harley-Davidson has introduced its 2023 range of bikes in India. The company has introduced the 120th anniversary edition of Softail and Touring motorcycles.
