Harley-Davidson has introduced its 2023 range of bikes in India. The company has introduced the 120th anniversary edition of Softail and Touring motorcycles.

The 2023 Sportster new range includes Nightster, Nightster Special and Sportster S. These models are priced at ₹17.49 lakh, ₹18.29 lakh and ₹18.79, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The new 2023 Sportster range comes with similar mechanical features as their predecessors. The Nightster Special bike now sports a front cowl, a passenger seat and a footrest as standard.

While the 2023 Softail range includes the Fat Bob 114, Fat Boy 114 and Heritage Classic. While the former is priced at ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Fat Boy 114- carries a price tag of ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Similarly, the Heritage Classic costs ₹26.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Harley-Davidson has also introduced the 'Anniversary Edition' paint scheme of Fat Boy and Heritage Classic. These models come with an additional cost of ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and ₹90,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), respectively.

Coming to the Harley-Davidson's flagship Touring range, it has got two new models: Street Glide Special. These are priced at ₹37.49 lakh and the Road Glide Special which costs ₹40.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). To purchase the special Anniversary edition, buyers will have to pay an additional price of ₹2.5-3 lakh.

The American motorcycle company has also updated its Pan America 1250 Special ADV model. The 2023 motorcycle carries a price tag of ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Those interested can get the tubeless tyres edition at an additional cost of ₹1 lakh.