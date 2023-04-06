Home / Auto News / Harley-Davidson unveils its 2023 motorcycle range in India. Details inside
Back

Harley-Davidson has introduced its 2023 range of bikes in India. The company has introduced the 120th anniversary edition of Softail and Touring motorcycles. 

The 2023 Sportster new range includes Nightster, Nightster Special and Sportster S. These models are priced at 17.49 lakh, 18.29 lakh and 18.79, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The new 2023 Sportster range comes with similar mechanical features as their predecessors. The Nightster Special bike now sports a front cowl, a passenger seat and a footrest as standard.

While the 2023 Softail range includes the Fat Bob 114, Fat Boy 114 and  Heritage Classic. While the former is priced at 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Fat Boy 114- carries a price tag of 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Similarly, the Heritage Classic costs 26.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Harley-Davidson has also introduced the 'Anniversary Edition' paint scheme of Fat Boy and Heritage Classic. These models come with an additional cost of 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and 90,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), respectively.

Coming to the Harley-Davidson's flagship Touring range, it has got two new models: Street Glide Special. These are priced at 37.49 lakh and the Road Glide Special which costs 40.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). To purchase the special Anniversary edition, buyers will have to pay an additional price of 2.5-3 lakh.

The American motorcycle company has also updated its Pan America 1250 Special ADV model. The 2023 motorcycle carries a price tag of 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Those interested can get the tubeless tyres edition at an additional cost of 1 lakh.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout