Hero MotoCorp on Friday, announced the development of a new bike with its American partner Harley Davidson, according to a BSE filing.

India's two-wheeler industry is witnessing a boom as domestic motorcycle manufacturers collaborate with foreign brands to launch new variants and vehicles to attract upcoming and existing motorcyclists.

Hero MotoCorp is the latest addition to the list as the two-wheeler maker announced that the brand, in collaboration with the American legacy motorcycle brand Harley Davidson, is developing a new motorcycle for the Indian and global markets.

The brand also disclosed that the company would expand the current Harley-Davidson X440 platform into some new variants.

“This is to inform that the company has extended its partnership with Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc. in order to expand the Harley-Davidson X440 into new variants as well as to develop a new motorcycle," said Hero in a BSE filing.

Hero MotorCorp Ltd shares closed 0.86 per cent lower at ₹4,239.50 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹4,276.35 at the previous market close. The company filed the disclosure after the trading day's operational hours.

Details on the Hero-Harley collaboration Even though the manufacturers have not disclosed any information about the new motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp said that the new collaboration will be for developing the new motorcycle, which comes with a new contract for manufacturing the bike in India.

The company also said the brands will share design and development charges, along with the motorcycle price and other charges, according to the exchange filing.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson have collaborated since October 2020, when they started developing the existing X440 motorcycle. The partnership of both brands actually goes back as the American motorcycle brand decided to exit local assembly in India to weak demand in the nation at that time, this left Hero primarily in charge of the existing Harley dealerships in India