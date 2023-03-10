Harley-Davidson X350 debuts in China as most affordable Harley yet! All details

Harley-Davidson X350 debuts in China as most affordable Harley yet! All details1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 04:43 PM IST
- With a more contemporary aesthetic compared to other Harley models, the X350 showcases a circular LED headlight, teardrop fuel tank with a rectangular shape, and a sharp rear end. Drawing inspiration from the American flat tracker, particularly the Harley Davidson XR750, the X350 is available in Joyful Orange, Shining Silver, and Shadow Black colors in China.
Harley-Davidson has put an end to rumors with the official launch of its cost-effective motorcycle, the X350, in China. The bike is the result of a partnership with QJ Motors, which also distributes motorcycles in India. Harley-Davidson has published information about the X350 on its website.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×