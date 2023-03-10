Harley-Davidson X350 debuts in China as most affordable Harley yet! All details

Harley-Davidson has put an end to rumors with the official launch of its cost-effective motorcycle, the X350, in China. The bike is the result of a partnership with QJ Motors, which also distributes motorcycles in India. Harley-Davidson has published information about the X350 on its website.

With a more contemporary aesthetic compared to other Harley models, the X350 showcases a circular LED headlight, teardrop fuel tank with a rectangular shape, and a sharp rear end. Drawing inspiration from the American flat tracker, particularly the Harley Davidson XR750, the X350 is available in Joyful Orange, Shining Silver, and Shadow Black colors in China. The model also features an LED Daytime Running Lamp.

Powering the X350 is a liquid-cooled, 353 cc parallel-twin engine that generates 36 bhp and 31 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The bike is equipped with a six-speed gearbox, and shares its powertrain with the QJ Motors SRK 350.

The X350's suspension features 41 mm upside-down forks at the front with adjustable rebound, while the rear is supported by a monoshock that can be adjusted for rebound and preload.

Rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels, the bike is equipped with a floating disc brake at the front with a four-piston caliper, and a fixed disc brake at the rear with a single-piston caliper. The X350 rides on 120/70 and 160/60 tyres at the front and rear, respectively. The fuel tank has a capacity of 13.5 liters.