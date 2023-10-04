Harley-Davidson X440 deliveries start from October 15; booking window re-opens again next day
The upcoming booking window is scheduled to commence on October 16th and interested customers will have the opportunity to reserve the new Harley-Davidson X440 at any Harley-Davidson dealership or specific Hero MotoCorp outlets throughout the nation.
Hero MotoCorp, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is gearing up to kickstart deliveries of its inaugural co-developed premium motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson X440, on the auspicious first day of the Navratri festival, which falls on October 15, 2023.
