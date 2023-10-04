Hero MotoCorp, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is gearing up to kickstart deliveries of its inaugural co-developed premium motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson X440, on the auspicious first day of the Navratri festival, which falls on October 15, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Harley-Davidson X440 is presently in production at Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facility, known as the Garden Factory, situated in Neemrana, within the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. The company has been conducting test rides for customers who pre-booked the motorcycle starting from September 1, 2023.

Speaking of the booking, the upcoming booking window is scheduled to commence on October 16th, and interested customers will have the opportunity to reserve the new Harley-Davidson X440 at any Harley-Davidson dealership or specific Hero MotoCorp outlets throughout the nation. Additionally, customers can opt for online booking by visiting www.Harley-Davidsonx440.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Harley-Davidson X440 continues to create excitement across the country. While the production is in full swing at our Neemrana facility, huge number of our pre-booked customers have availed the opportunity to test ride the motorcycle. We are all geared up to add a lot of festive cheer by commencing deliveries of the Harley Davidson X440 to our customers from the first day of the Navratri. This is just the beginning in our winning the premium journey."

Since its introduction in July 2023, the Harley-Davidson X440 received more than 25,000 bookings, revealed the company. Hero MotoCorp had briefly stopped online bookings to serve the initial customers. The motorcycle comes in three versions – Denim, Vivid, and S, priced at ₹2,39,500, ₹2,59,500, and ₹2,79,500, respectively.

Harley-Davidson X440 has an air-oil cooled engine with a 440 cc capacity, redlining at 8,000 RPM, indicating a potential long-stroke engine design. The all-new Harley-Davidson bike has a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank with iconic badging. It is offered in a variety of color schemes including striking matte finishes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

