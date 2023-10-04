Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Harley-Davidson X440 deliveries start from October 15; booking window re-opens again next day

Harley-Davidson X440 deliveries start from October 15; booking window re-opens again next day

Livemint

  • The upcoming booking window is scheduled to commence on October 16th and interested customers will have the opportunity to reserve the new Harley-Davidson X440 at any Harley-Davidson dealership or specific Hero MotoCorp outlets throughout the nation.

The long-anticipated Harley-Davidson X440 has recently been introduced to the global market, starting with its launch in India. This new motorcycle from Harley-Davidson is their most budget-friendly option to date and comes in three different versions.

Hero MotoCorp, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is gearing up to kickstart deliveries of its inaugural co-developed premium motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson X440, on the auspicious first day of the Navratri festival, which falls on October 15, 2023.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is presently in production at Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facility, known as the Garden Factory, situated in Neemrana, within the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. The company has been conducting test rides for customers who pre-booked the motorcycle starting from September 1, 2023.

Speaking of the booking, the upcoming booking window is scheduled to commence on October 16th, and interested customers will have the opportunity to reserve the new Harley-Davidson X440 at any Harley-Davidson dealership or specific Hero MotoCorp outlets throughout the nation. Additionally, customers can opt for online booking by visiting www.Harley-Davidsonx440.com.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Harley-Davidson X440 continues to create excitement across the country. While the production is in full swing at our Neemrana facility, huge number of our pre-booked customers have availed the opportunity to test ride the motorcycle. We are all geared up to add a lot of festive cheer by commencing deliveries of the Harley Davidson X440 to our customers from the first day of the Navratri. This is just the beginning in our winning the premium journey."

Since its introduction in July 2023, the Harley-Davidson X440 received more than 25,000 bookings, revealed the company. Hero MotoCorp had briefly stopped online bookings to serve the initial customers. The motorcycle comes in three versions – Denim, Vivid, and S, priced at 2,39,500, 2,59,500, and 2,79,500, respectively.

Harley-Davidson X440 has an air-oil cooled engine with a 440 cc capacity, redlining at 8,000 RPM, indicating a potential long-stroke engine design. The all-new Harley-Davidson bike has a classic teardrop-shaped fuel tank with iconic badging. It is offered in a variety of color schemes including striking matte finishes.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.