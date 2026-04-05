Harley-Davidson X440 in mind? Here's how much monthly EMI buyers need to pay

Harley-Davidson hit a jackpot with the X440 in the Indian market. Designed, developed, manufactured and sold in India, through association with Hero MotoCorp, the biggest two-wheeler company in the country, the Harley-Davidson X440 is a crucial product for both the brands. The Harley-Davidson X440 is a 440 cc cruiser developed through a collaboration between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. It is currently the most affordable and entry-level product from the Harley-Davidson brand in India.

The X440 is available in two trim choices: Vivid and S, while there is an X440T model on offer as well. The Harley-Davidson X440 is priced between ₹234,550 and ₹254,900 (ex-showroom), respectively for the Vivid and S trims. Powering the motorcycle is the 440 cc engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. The engine is capable of churning out 27 bhp peak power and 38 Nm of maximum torque. It returns around 35 kmpl of fuel economy.

If you are planning to buy the Harley-Davidson X440, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI amount you have to pay for this motorcycle.

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Harley-Davidson X440: How much monthly EMI to pay? To calculate the monthly EMI for the Harley-Davidson X440, we have considered the top trim of the motorcycle, which is the S, priced at ₹254,900 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered at 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom price.

Harley-Davidson X440: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Harley-Davidson X440 S ₹ 254,900 ₹ 254,900 9.5% 12 months ₹ 22,351 ₹ 13,306 24 months ₹ 11,704 ₹ 25,987 36 months ₹ 8,165 ₹ 39,047

As per the calculation, the monthly EMI amount for a 12-month repayment tenure will be ₹22,351, which will be reduced to ₹11,704 in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure, and ₹8,165 in the case of a 36-month tenure.