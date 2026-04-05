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Harley-Davidson X440 in mind? Here's how much monthly EMI buyers need to pay

Harley-Davidson X440 is a made-in-India motorcycle from the iconic brand, especially designed and developed for the Indian consumers.

Mainak Das
Updated5 Apr 2026, 01:31 PM IST
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The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in two trim choices: Vivid and S
The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in two trim choices: Vivid and S
AI Quick Read

Harley-Davidson hit a jackpot with the X440 in the Indian market. Designed, developed, manufactured and sold in India, through association with Hero MotoCorp, the biggest two-wheeler company in the country, the Harley-Davidson X440 is a crucial product for both the brands. The Harley-Davidson X440 is a 440 cc cruiser developed through a collaboration between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. It is currently the most affordable and entry-level product from the Harley-Davidson brand in India.

The X440 is available in two trim choices: Vivid and S, while there is an X440T model on offer as well. The Harley-Davidson X440 is priced between 234,550 and 254,900 (ex-showroom), respectively for the Vivid and S trims. Powering the motorcycle is the 440 cc engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. The engine is capable of churning out 27 bhp peak power and 38 Nm of maximum torque. It returns around 35 kmpl of fuel economy.

If you are planning to buy the Harley-Davidson X440, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI amount you have to pay for this motorcycle.

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Harley-Davidson X440: How much monthly EMI to pay?

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Harley-Davidson X440, we have considered the top trim of the motorcycle, which is the S, priced at 254,900 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered at 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as the 100% of ex-showroom price.

Harley-Davidson X440: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Harley-Davidson X440 S 254,900 254,9009.5%12 months 22,351 13,306
24 months 11,704 25,987
36 months 8,165 39,047

As per the calculation, the monthly EMI amount for a 12-month repayment tenure will be 22,351, which will be reduced to 11,704 in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure, and 8,165 in the case of a 36-month tenure.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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