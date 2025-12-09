Harley-Davidson X440 T launched in India. Entire X440 range explained

Harley-Davidson has launched the latest motorcycle of the company in India, in the guise of the X440 T, which is the flagship model of the X440 lineup. Since its association with the Hero MotoCorp, the company has been focusing on launching affordable motorcycles. The X440 series models are the key products in that strategy.

The latest model in the company's X440 series is the Harley-Davidson X440 T, which hares the lot of components with its siblings from the same lineup, but has distinctive appearance as well. The Harley-Davidson X440 T is priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in a single variant, and is available in four colour options: Pearl Blue, Pearl Red, Pearl White, and Vivid Black.

Also, the company has recently discontinued the Denim variant of the X440 lineup, which is the base variant of the range.

Harley-Davidson X440 variants Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid Harley-Davidson X440 S Harley-Davidson X440 T Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 2.35 lakh ₹ 2.55 lakh ₹ 2.80 lakh Engine 440 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine Transmission 6-speed gearbox Maximum power 27 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Maximum torque 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm

If you are planning to buy a Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle, here are your options detailed.

Harley-Davidson X440 range The current X440 lineup of the Harley-Davidson comprises three different variants: Vivid, S and T. The base variant Denim has been discontinued, while the pricing of the Vivid and S have been slashed by ₹25,000. This makes the new X440 T the new flagship model of the lineup.

All the three variants come powered by the same 440 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine churns out 27 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Besides the engine and transmission, the chassis and most of the other components too are shared across the lineup.

Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid The Harley-Davidson X440 Vivid is the new base variant of the lineup, priced at ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom), after the discontinuation of the Denim variant and price cut. It gets a 3.5-inch circular TFT instrument cluster that is also available in other two variants, but misses out on Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration. It runs on alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres.

Harley-Davidson X440 S The Harley-Davidson X440 S is the mid variant of the lineup, priced at ₹2.55 lakh (ex-showroom). At a premium of ₹20,000 over the Vivid trim, it gets Bluetooth connectivity, which enables the rider with features like geo-fencing, remote immobilizer, vehicle diagnostics, find-my-vehicle functionality, theft alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, music control, call handling, phone battery status, missed call and message alerts. It runs on diamond-cut alloy wheels. Other differences include machine finished treatment for the engine cooling fins, and bronze colour touch on engine.