Harley-Davidson X440 T to be second bike on 440 platform. Top 3 facts about it

Harley-Davidson is all set to launch its next major product in the Indian market, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. Christened as Harley-Davidson X440 T, the motorcycle is going to be the successor of the X440. The second motorcycle under the Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp collaboration has already broke cover and likely to launch this week.

Advertisement

The motorcycle manufacturer has already revealed the new design language of the upcoming roadster, giving us a clear view of the model. Harley-Davidson has already grabbed a lot of attention with the X440, which is the most affordable motorcycle from the brand, and sold through the Hero MotoCorp's retail network. The upcoming X440 T is expected to further ramp up the appeal of the X440 series.

If you are planning to buy the Harley-Davidson X440 T, here are the top three key facts about this upcoming motorcycle.

Advertisement

Harley-Davidson X440 T: Design The Harley-Davidson X440 T is based on the standard X440, but has a distinctive design philosophy. It comes with revised ergonomics that set the bike apart from the standard model. Interestingly, the new model pays homage to the Harley-Davidson XR1200. The new model gets bar-end mirrors and black fenders over the front wheels, which are new. The most prominent design difference is the unique rear profile. It gets a monolithic fender, consuming a bulk of space. The seat also comes redesigned offering better comfort. The X440 T gets sizeable grab handles for the pillion. It gets four different colour options, two of which are not available with the X440. It also sports a Harley-Davidson X440 T livery on the tank section, which is new. Also, the racing pin strip on the side profile adds more zing to it. The single-sided exhaust as been slightly redesigned as well.

Advertisement

Harley-Davidson X440 T: Powertrain Powering the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 T will be the same 440 cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that works in the X440. This engine is capable of churning 27 bhp peak power and 38 Nm of peak torque.