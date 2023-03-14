Harley-Davidson's HD X350 to present a strong challenge to Royal Enfield: UBS

Harley-Davidson's HD X350 to present a strong challenge to Royal Enfield: UBS2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:37 AM IST
- If the motorcycle proves successful in China, Harley-Davidson may consider launching it in other emerging markets like India, Thailand, Brazil, and others. As part of the Hero-Harley Davidson partnership, the HD X350 will be introduced in India.
Eicher Motors' popular motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield, may face significant competition from Harley Davidson, a leading manufacturer of high-end bikes. The company has unveiled its most affordable bike, the HD X350, which is priced at ₹3.96 lakh. This move is expected to challenge Royal Enfield's current dominance in the mid-sized motorcycle market worldwide.
