Harley-Davidson's HD X350 to present a strong challenge to Royal Enfield: UBS

Eicher Motors' popular motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield, may face significant competition from Harley Davidson, a leading manufacturer of high-end bikes. The company has unveiled its most affordable bike, the HD X350, which is priced at ₹3.96 lakh. This move is expected to challenge Royal Enfield's current dominance in the mid-sized motorcycle market worldwide.

This recently released Harley-Davidson motorcycle will be available only in the Chinese market as an exclusive product.

If the motorcycle proves successful in China, Harley-Davidson may consider launching it in other emerging markets like India, Thailand, Brazil, and others. As part of the Hero-Harley Davidson partnership, the HD X350 will be introduced in India.

To bring the pricing of the HD X350 in India down to around ₹2.4 lakh, Hero MotoCorp plans to focus on localisation. Even with this reduction, the Harley HD X350 will still be priced at a 15 percent premium compared to Royal Enfield's Classic 350cc. However, with increasing competition, the valuation of Eicher Motors may remain in check, as noted by brokerage firm UBS.

Equipped with a 353cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the new Harley-Davidson HD X350 generates a peak power of 34bhp and a peak torque of 31Nm. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed gearbox and utilizes a chain-drive system to transmit power to the rear wheels, instead of the belt-drive system found in traditional Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield has recently revealed the updated Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in Europe, with plans for an India launch. The brand has named them as the "blacked-out" variants, which not only come with new colour options but also boast upgraded features and alloy wheels.

Additionally, a useful USB port has been added for riders to charge their mobile devices. The updated motorcycles also come with fresh liveries, including two new colour options for the Interceptor 650 - Black Ray and Barcelona Blue, and Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey for the Continental GT 650. The blacked-out design elements such as engine casing, engine head, and exhaust pipes give the bikes a stylish edge.

Both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have received updates to their features, including a new LED headlamp borrowed from the Super Meteor 650, as well as updated switchgear. In fact, this switchgear is the same as that found on the Super Meteor 650, Classic Reborn, and Meteor 350.