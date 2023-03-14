Harley-Davidson's HD X350 to present a strong challenge to Royal Enfield: UBS

To bring the pricing of the HD X350 in India down to around ₹2.4 lakh, Hero MotoCorp plans to focus on localisation. Even with this reduction, the Harley HD X350 will still be priced at a 15 percent premium compared to Royal Enfield's Classic 350cc. However, with increasing competition, the valuation of Eicher Motors may remain in check, as noted by brokerage firm UBS.