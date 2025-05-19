Harrier EV to Sierra EV: Tata Motors to launch a major electric car offensive in FY261 min read . Updated: 19 May 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Tata Motors will launch the Harrier EV on June 3, followed by Sierra EV in this financial year.
Tata Motors is gearing up for a major EV offensive in this fiscal. The homegrown automobile giant is gearing up for the launch of the Harrier EV on June 3, which will be followed by Tata Sierra EV. While these two will be completely new model launches, Tata Motors is also working on updated iterations of its other electric cars.
Tata Motors currently owns about 85 per cent market share in the Indian electric car market. Despite the rising competition from rival brands, the automaker has the edge with its range of products in this space, which are available at different price points. The OEM is now aiming to ramp up that footprint further by strengthening its portfolio with new and updated electric cars.
Here is a quick look at what's on the card from the automaker that currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV is going to be a major product launch in the Indian market in June 2025. The carmaker has already showcased the production-ready version of the Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric SUV is now ready for market launch on June 3. It will come with a design philosophy that resembles the internal combustion engine-powered version of the Harrier. It will also come as the latest Tata electric car to have an AWD setup, owing to dual electric motors, with each powering one axle. Also, the Harrier EV will come with a range of around 500 kilometres on a full charge.
Tata Sierra EV
Tata Sierra EV is another most-awaited electric car in the Indian market. It was showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2023. Later, the OEM showcased the ICE version of the new Sierra at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Now, Tata Motors is working on the Sierra EV for launch this fiscal. The Indian carmaker has confirmed that the Sierra EV will follow its upcoming sibling, the Harrier EV. Expect it to closely follow the concept version. The Sierra EV would come adopting a design philosophy that will blend the iconic design language with modern elements.
Tata working on updated version of other EVs
Tata Motors has further revealed that it will not only stop at bringing the Harrier EV and Sierra EV to the Indian market in the current financial year. The automaker has stated that it will bring updated versions of its other electric cars, which include the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV. Tata said that it aims to increase the value proposition of these existing electric cars with the updates. However, the auto company didn't reveal further details or the launch timeframe of these updated EVs.