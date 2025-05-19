Tata Motors is gearing up for a major EV offensive in this fiscal. The homegrown automobile giant is gearing up for the launch of the Harrier EV on June 3, which will be followed by Tata Sierra EV. While these two will be completely new model launches, Tata Motors is also working on updated iterations of its other electric cars.

Tata Motors currently owns about 85 per cent market share in the Indian electric car market. Despite the rising competition from rival brands, the automaker has the edge with its range of products in this space, which are available at different price points. The OEM is now aiming to ramp up that footprint further by strengthening its portfolio with new and updated electric cars.

Here is a quick look at what's on the card from the automaker that currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market.