This state offers up to ₹10 lakh discount on electric cars; All you need to know
Car buyers can avail up to 15% discount on electric vehicles priced between ₹15 lakh- ₹40 lakh
Discounts on EVs: A flat 15% discount or a maximum discount of up to ₹3 lakh is being offered on hybrid cars priced below ₹40 lakh.
Governments of different states are coming up with many lucrative policies to promote the use of Electric Vehicles (EVs). This includes incentives along with subsidies. Now the Haryana government has approved the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy for the state.
As per this policy, electric vehicle manufacturers will be able to avail 50% of their SGST for the first 10 years. In addition, manufacturers will be able to avail incentives of up to ₹1 crore for setting up inter-state electric vehicle disposal facilities, reported Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication.
Flat discount is also being given to electric vehicle buyers. Due to this policy, the Honda City's hybrid model has become cheaper.
As per Live Hindustan, under this policy, locals of Haryana can avail up to 15% discount on electric vehicles priced between ₹15 lakh and ₹40 lakh. On this, customers will get a maximum discount of up to ₹6 lakh.
Whereas, for electric vehicles ranged somwehere between ₹40 lakh and ₹70 lakh, customers can avail 15% discount up to ₹10 lakh. Hybrid vehicles are also covered under this policy. A flat 15% discount up to ₹3 lakh is being offered on hybrid cars priced below ₹40 lakh.
Discount of upto ₹3 lakh
Under the new electric vehicle policy, there is a flat discount of up to ₹3 lakh on the price of Honda City Hybrid model. It is priced at ₹19.53 lakh and will now see a price cut of up to ₹2.9 lakh after a 15% discount.
The company has used a 1.5-litre capacity 4-cylinder Atkinson Cycle engine in this car, only on the petrol unit, its engine generates 98PS of power and 127Nm of torque. At the same time, after the electric motor, its power reaches 126PS and torque reaches 253Nm.
The car comes with three driving modes - Engine, EV and Hybrid. This means, you can drive this car in petrol only, electric only or electric and petrol (hybrid) mode. The company claims that this car gives a mileage of up to 26.5 kmpl. The company has packed it with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and WebLink support, single-pan sunroof, ambient lighting and smart watch integration.
₹48,000 subsidy per year to employees
The SGST reimbursement under this new EV policy will be 50% of the applicable net SGST for a period of 10 years. The incentives will be applicable to all companies that manufacture electric vehicles, components of electric vehicles, EV batteries and charging infrastructure. Companies setting up battery disposal units will also get 15% of the fixed capital investment up to ₹1 crore. In addition, the Haryana EV Policy 2022 promises an employment generation subsidy of ₹48,000 per employee per year for 10 years in lieu of the domiciles of Haryana working in EV companies.