The SGST reimbursement under this new EV policy will be 50% of the applicable net SGST for a period of 10 years. The incentives will be applicable to all companies that manufacture electric vehicles, components of electric vehicles, EV batteries and charging infrastructure. Companies setting up battery disposal units will also get 15% of the fixed capital investment up to ₹1 crore. In addition, the Haryana EV Policy 2022 promises an employment generation subsidy of ₹48,000 per employee per year for 10 years in lieu of the domiciles of Haryana working in EV companies.

