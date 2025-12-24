Has Maruti Suzuki Ciaz really discontinued in India? Here’s the current status

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the midsize sedan used to be sold through the Nexa retail network, despite being discontinued from Maruti Suzuki's product lineup, has again started making headlines. The Honda City and Hyundai Verna rivalling sedan has disappointingly scored just one star rating in Global NCAP crash test. This test result came as a bit of a surprise, since the automaker has already discontinued the Ciaz. However, there is still some unsold stock left with the dealers, considering the sluggish sales performance of the entire sedan segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has scored just one star in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and three stars in Child Occupant Protection (COP), in the Global NCAP crash test.

If you feel interested in the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, despite the model being discontinued and scoring disappointing one star in GNCAP crash test, here is a quick look at the sedan's current retail status, safety features of the sedan and the detailed report of the crash test.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Is it still on sale? Officially, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is not on sale anymore, since the automaker has discontinued it already. However, the Ciaz still appears on the Nexa website with the pricing details. This is because, there are still some dealerships across the country with remaining stock of unsold units of the midsize sedan.

Interestingly, consumers who still seek to buy the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, despite its harsh reality, can actually get good amount of discounts on the model, since the particular dealers with the unsold model would like to clear the inventory as soon as possible.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Safety on offer The Ciaz comes with safety equipments like front airbags, seatbelt pretensioners and seat belt reminders as standard. It also gets Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The test model had no side head airbags. The sedan has no autonomous emergency braking or lane assist features. One of the major weak points of the sedan is the unstable bodyshell, which means the cabin may not withstand higher levels of force during an impact. The unstable footwell too adds to that concern.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Disappointing performance in Global NCAP crash test The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has scored 20.86 points out of 34 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) segment. On the other hand, it scored 28.57 points out of 49 in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category. This earned the sedan one star in AOP and three star in COP.

Adult Occupant Protection The Ciaz managed to keep the head and neck of the driver and front passenger well protected during the frontal crash test. However, the case was different for the driver and front passenger's chest. The driver's knee faced a higher risk of hitting stiff components behind the dashboard, while the passenger side reflected a better result. The footwell area deformed more than ideal in the crash test. The main structure of the vehicle was labelled as unstable by GNCAP. This means the cabin of the Ciaz may not hold up well in case of an intense impact situation. During the side impact test, the head and pelvis were shielded reasonably well, while the abdomen witnessed a moderate protection level, and the chest faced higher vulnerability.

