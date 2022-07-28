Have a look at world's top 5 safest cities 5 Photos . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 04:23 PM IST Livemint The safe cities index released by The Economist ra... moreThe safe cities index released by The Economist ranks top 5 safest cities of the world using 76 indicators covering digital, health, infrastructure, personal, also environmental security was added this year 1/5Tokyo ranked 5th in the list for having outstanding health security (REUTERS) 2/5A person in protective face mask walks along the harbour waterfront across from the Sydney Opera House (REUTERS) 3/5 Singapore is the third safest city of the world for having an excellent health security (REUTERS) 4/5Toronto is second safest city of the world for having a safe environment and infrastructure (REUTERS) 5/5Copenhagen: the Danish capital is number one in safe cities index with low crime and corruption rates (Unsplash)