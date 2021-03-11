HC stays Delhi govt’s subsidy ban order on Tata Nexon EVs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday stayed a state government order suspending the subsidy offered on Tata Motors’ Nexon electric vehicle following complaints of sub-standard range performance. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said the officer who had passed the subsidy suspension order could not place any evidence on record to show that the speed of 140 km per charge was not being met by the vehicle.

It also said that the complaint mentioned that the vehicle had reached a speed of 200km on a single charge, which is way beyond the eligibility criteria of 140 km. “Taking from any angle, the complaint does not suggest that the minimum range of 140km per charge was not met," the court said.

The judge also said that performance of a vehicle depends on the driving conditions, driving capabilities and the traffic conditions. He also said that ARAI has mentioned in its certificate that the testing parameters are different than the actual driving conditions.

ARAI is an autonomous body affiliated to the union ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises. The court said that it will prima facie be of great “prejudice" to the petitioner if the order was not stayed.

“Accordingly, the impugned order is stayed to the extent that it directs suspension of listing of Tata Nexon-EV as an eligible EV from the list of eligible models subsidy under the Delhi EV policy," the court said in its oral order. The counsel for Tata Motors, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said the order of suspension was passed without scrutiny.

"The honourable Delhi high court has granted interim relief by directing a stay against the delisting of Nexon EV from Delhi government's eligible list of vehicles. The high court has also granted time to the Delhi government to file counter affidavit in the matter," said a Tata Motors spokesperson. The Delhi government, however, did not comment on the stay order.