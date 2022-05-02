HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company announced the launch of its ‘Pay as you Drive’ program; an insurance solution that offers distance-based insurance to reduce upfront costs of premium.

The program will be available for owners of new Maruti Suzuki cars in select cities up to May 14, 2022.

According to HDFC, “This policy will be best suited for those customers who prefer to drive less or have multiple cars with some of those driven less than the others. This program, under the regulatory sandbox, is applicable for 10,000 policies or ₹50 lacs of premium whichever happens earlier and is being offered exclusively through Maruti Suzuki Insurance Broking Private Limited."

A lot of customers do not use their vehicles frequently and end up paying the same insurance premiums as daily vehicle users. The “Pay as you drive" program brings the opportunity to pay a premium based on the actual usage of the car. The driving distance will be measured with the assistance of a telematics device in the vehicle, enabling customers to save between 10-20% of their ‘Own Damage’ premium based on the distance slabs chosen by the customer, said the insurer.

Parthanil Ghosh, President – Motor Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said, “We have always been committed to offering products & services that address the requirement of the customers. With the ‘Pay as you drive’ program, we are addressing a latent need in the market, wherein customers who drive their cars occasionally could pay a lower premium commensurate to the risk exposure. This technology-enabled solution is expected to set a new precedence in the motor insurance segment by offering customers value and saving based on the usage of the car."