HDFC ERGO launches 'Pay as you Drive’ program to reduce costs of premium

A lot of customers do not use their vehicles frequently and end up paying the same insurance premiums as daily vehicle users. The “Pay as you drive" program brings the opportunity to pay a premium based on the actual usage of the car. The driving distance will be measured with the assistance of a telematics device in the vehicle, enabling customers to save between 10-20% of their ‘Own Damage’ premium based on the distance slabs chosen by the customer, said the insurer.