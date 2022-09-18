He built out his 1971 BMW with parts from a junkyard and a 3-D printer

With the help of some friends, I restored the bodywork and the paint. I re-engineered all the suspension. One of the big considerations was the powertrain. I wanted something that was true to the BMW essence, but more modern with as much character as possible. The primary choice was a BMW S14 engine from a model called the E30 M3; I found one at a junkyard. I had a friend who builds BMW motorsport engines rebuild my engine, so it is quite powerful. It is a 2.3 liter engine that makes about 275 horsepower, a perfect combination with a car that weighs about 2,200 pounds.