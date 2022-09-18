He built out his 1971 BMW with parts from a junkyard and a 3-D printer
Ali Javidan put his engineering skills to use restoring and modernizing a car he bought for $550
Ali Javidan put his engineering skills to use restoring and modernizing a car he bought for $550
Ali Javidan, 46 years old, a tech investor living in Sunnyvale, Calif., on his 1971 BMW 2002 restomod, as told to A.J. Baime.
Ali Javidan, 46 years old, a tech investor living in Sunnyvale, Calif., on his 1971 BMW 2002 restomod, as told to A.J. Baime.
In 1997, I was going to college, studying mechanical engineering. I had a huge passion for cars and almost no money. I had a budget of $800 to buy a car, and the most fun vehicle I could find was this 1971 BMW 2002. It was on sale for $1,000 and I talked the owner down to $550.
In 1997, I was going to college, studying mechanical engineering. I had a huge passion for cars and almost no money. I had a budget of $800 to buy a car, and the most fun vehicle I could find was this 1971 BMW 2002. It was on sale for $1,000 and I talked the owner down to $550.
The 2002 was an extraordinarily important car for BMW. In its day, the car changed the trajectory of the company, and kind of created the passion for a European compact sports sedan that still exists today. The name stood for its powerful 2000 cubic-centimeter engine and two doors. I drove mine for a couple years, every day to school and to my jobs, in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
I finished college, parked the car in my mom’s garage in Orangevale, Calif., and bought a reasonable commuter car. I worked for years as an engineer for racing teams and in tech, and when I had a little free time and money, I found an apartment in the Bay Area with a garage. I began creating a restomod [a term meaning restoration and modernization] out of my BMW.
I told my wife, “I want to build this with everything I’ve learned in college and while working on race cars." And that’s what I did. If I wanted to do something with the car that required a month to engineer, 3-D print and fabricate, then I would slow down and do it.
With the help of some friends, I restored the bodywork and the paint. I re-engineered all the suspension. One of the big considerations was the powertrain. I wanted something that was true to the BMW essence, but more modern with as much character as possible. The primary choice was a BMW S14 engine from a model called the E30 M3; I found one at a junkyard. I had a friend who builds BMW motorsport engines rebuild my engine, so it is quite powerful. It is a 2.3 liter engine that makes about 275 horsepower, a perfect combination with a car that weighs about 2,200 pounds.
For me, it’s all about the details. For example, the flared fenders. To most people, they don’t look like flared fenders, but they’re actually about 30 millimeters wider than stock, per side. I incorporated stock-looking gauges that are actually all custom-made, all programmed for the different sensor inputs that the car has. I wanted that attention to detail to be everywhere you looked, even in the trunk.
The build took four years, and I finished it in 2008. The net result is a car that rides as comfortably and smoothly as it did originally, only with modern handling sensibilities. Very quick steering. A responsive chassis. A car that can ride on rough roads—which is primarily what I have done with it. I have put about 20,000 miles on it since the restoration, and most of that has been rallying and long road trips.
I consider it to be the perfect vintage BMW driving experience, with the sound and feel of a modern sports sedan and all the character of a 1970s compact car.