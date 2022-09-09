He travels back to 1979 with each ride in his Mercedes
Terry Kiwala’s 1979 Mercedes-Benz 300D looks the way it did when it left Germany decades ago, from pristine leather to uncracked wood; 'When I saw it, I was amazed'
He Travels Back to 1979 With Each Ride in His Mercedes
Terry Kiwala, 44, a vice president at First Analysis, a Chicago-based financial-services firm, on his 1979 Mercedes-Benz 300D, as told to A.J. Baime.
I first joined the Mercedes-Benz Club of America when I was 15, even before I got my driver’s license. I bought my first car in 1998, a turbo-diesel Mercedes, and I still have it. I got to know many club members by going to events and track days, and ultimately became the club’s national president for four years. It was an honor to serve.
In late May of this year, a member of the club who lived in Sacramento decided to sell her 1979 300D. A friend of mine told her, “You know? Before you sell it to anyone else, you should call Terry." So I talked to her. She was from Germany, but lived in California, and the story she told fascinated me.
In 1979, the owner and her husband had bought this car new and had picked it up at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany. They vacationed there with the car, and then had it shipped back to California. It had never left the state since, and it only had 88,000 miles on it.
The 300D is not an exceptional car. There were lots and lots built in the 1970s and 80s. The D in the name stood for diesel. It was reliable, so people drove them for 300,000 or 400,000 miles, and owners didn’t think to keep them as collector cars. The 1979 300D packed just 77 horsepower. It was very slow, and very mainstream. But as a friend of mine once said, “An exceptional example of an unexceptional car is exceptional, if only a few exist." The question became: What condition was this 300D in?
I asked the owner to send me pictures. She told me she had a landline telephone and so she couldn’t send any. I was nervous. But I made an offer on the car sight-unseen. I have a bunch of fast cars. I’m a big [race] track guy. This car was out of character for me, but I loved the story—that it had been picked up in Germany by its original owner, who kept it for over 40 years, and who was a member of the Mercedes-Benz Club of America. And the owner was so happy this car was going to go to a Mercedes club member who would care for it.
The car arrived on a truck at my house on a Tuesday. When I saw it, I was amazed. It was an absolute time capsule. I have been with the Mercedes club for almost 30 years, and I had seen very few of this chassis in this condition.
The previous owners had put sheepskins on the leather seats. When I looked under them, the original leather was perfect. I could not find a crack in any of the interior wood. There was a tremendous amount of documentation, and the coolest record was from 1979, when the original owners had the car serviced in Stuttgart. They paid in Deutsche marks.
I was planning to go to a car show outside of Chicago that Sunday. I emailed the organizers and said that I had stumbled on this remarkable car. Would there be room at the show? They said sure. I got the car on a Tuesday, had it detailed on a Thursday, and showed it that Sunday for the first time. It was Father’s Day, and I brought my godson, Jack Tyszka, with me; he calls it the diesel machine and he loves it. The car was very well-received. I’m planning on taking it to the national club convention in California in October.
For me, this story illustrates the magic of car-enthusiast organizations like the one I belong to. If you’re going to sell a car, and you’ve gone through the blood, sweat and tears of being a good steward, you want it to go to someone you know is going to value it the way you did.