He travels back to 1979 with each ride in his Mercedes

I asked the owner to send me pictures. She told me she had a landline telephone and so she couldn’t send any. I was nervous. But I made an offer on the car sight-unseen. I have a bunch of fast cars. I’m a big [race] track guy. This car was out of character for me, but I loved the story—that it had been picked up in Germany by its original owner, who kept it for over 40 years, and who was a member of the Mercedes-Benz Club of America. And the owner was so happy this car was going to go to a Mercedes club member who would care for it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}