Heat waves, high base take toll on car sales in May
Summary
- As intense heat waves in May kept potential buyers at home and the nation got busy with the general election, retail sales fell from April, but were flat from a year earlier
NEW DELHI : Car dispatches to dealers rose moderately in May, as India's automobile market enters a period of seasonally slow sales. During the month, wholesale shipments grew a modest 4.4% to cross 350,000 from a year earlier, data released by manufacturers showed.