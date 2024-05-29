Auto News
Dealers wilt as car buyers shun heat
Alisha Sachdev 5 min read 29 May 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Heatwave impacts car sales in India with dwindling footfall and delayed purchases. Dealers increase discounts and offer home test drives to attract buyers. Inventory stress expected in June as demand declines.
New Delhi: Dwindling footfall and deserted dealerships point to a summer of discontent for India's automobile industry, as blistering heat takes its toll on showroom visits, test drives and purchases.
