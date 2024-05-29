Dealers wilt as car buyers shun heat

For example, customers can get discounts of ₹10,000 on some variants of the Brezza in May (compared to no discount earlier), while discounts on the CNG variants of the Baleno, Grand Vitara and Fronx have been raised in the range of ₹3,000 -10,000. Offers on other models such as the Ignis, Ciaz, Alto K10 and S-Presso (except CNG) have been reduced. Tata Punch, the country's largest selling car for the last two months, is available at a discount of ₹20,000 for its diesel variants, with cash discounts of up to ₹50,000 also available on models including the Tiago (petrol and CNG), Tigor and Altroz, for both petrol and CNG variants. The Hyundai Exter is available for a cash discount of ₹10,000, while the i20 has offers worth up to Rs45,000 in May.