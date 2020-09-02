Heavy commercial vehicles continue to face headwinds in August

MUMBAI : Commercial vehicle (CV) wholesales, seen as the barometer of economic activities, dropped 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) in August, even as the small and light commercial vehicle (SCV and LCV) category saw an uptick in dispatches backed by demand from last mile delivery applications and the rural markets.

While the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) segment continued to remain under stress, the decline was narrowed by growth in LCV demand.

Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles – both leading players in the domestic MHCV segment – recorded 30% decline each in August.

Ashok Leyland's total domestic CV sales stood at 5,824 units during the given month, against 8,295 units in the year-ago period. The company reported 36% and 93% y-o-y decline in its MHCV trucks (2,132 units) and MHCV bus (90 units) categories respectively during the last month.

However, in the LCV category, Ashok Leyland recorded a marginal decline of 3% at 3,602 units.

VECV's total domestic sales stood at 2,190 units during August against 3,144 units sold during the year-ago period.

According to Shamsher Dewan, vice president – corporate sector ratings at Icra Ltd, MHCVs are the most impacted vehicle category due to the covid-19 led disruptions.

“The MHCV segment was already reeling under the stress of over capacity in the market. Low capacity utilization levels due to covid-19 led lockdown and contraction in economic activities have made the environment extremely challenging for the fleet operators," Dewan said.

He said that bulk of fleet operators are facing difficulties in servicing their monthly EMIs and up to 80% of all truckers had opted for moratorium.

Icra estimates a sharp 35%-40% decline for the MHCV segment during this fiscal, lowest in the decade, Dewan said.

M&M total CV sales during the last month, stood at 15,299 units, up 4% y-o-y. The wholesales were driven by the LCVs with gross vehicle weight (GVW) of less than 3.5 tons. The company sold 15,097 units in this category during August thereby recording 9% y-o-y growth. M&M sells LCVs under its popular Bolero brand, which is riding on robust demand in the rural markets.

The automaker sold just 98 units in LCVs with GVW of more than 3.5 tons recording a 79% decline, and 104 units in the MHCV category, down 71% y-o-y.

Maruti Suzuki, which sells Super Carry in the LCV segment, recorded 47% jump in the wholesales.

“The demand for SCVs and LCVs are linked to the rural economy, movement of essential items and the growing e-commerce business. This category is not impacted so much when compared to the industrial sectors," Dewan said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated