Heavy commercial vehicles continue to face headwinds in August

M&M total CV sales during the last month, stood at 15,299 units, up 4% y-o-y. The wholesales were driven by the LCVs with gross vehicle weight (GVW) of less than 3.5 tons. The company sold 15,097 units in this category during August thereby recording 9% y-o-y growth. M&M sells LCVs under its popular Bolero brand, which is riding on robust demand in the rural markets.