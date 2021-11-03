Mahindra First Choice Wheels Limited, the multi-brand certified used car company, has witnessed heavy demand for hatchbacks and SUVs especially with automatic transmission amongst the recent buyers. Bolero, Dzire, Baleno, Kwid and Alto are highly demanded hatchbacks, while, Scorpio, EcoSport and Creta are the three models receiving much interest from the consumers. Additionally, Tier-II markets are driving the wave with three times higher demand, as compared to the metros.

It has also delivered 1,028 units on Dhanteras. Mahindra First Choice is the only brand offering pan India e-commerce for used cars with over 5,000 certified cars in 300+ cities. These deliveries were spread across 1,100+ dealerships in these cities.

“One of the key differentiators of Mahindra First Choice from its peers is the hassle free ownership promise from the brand with 2 years Warranty on the vehicles, buy back guarantee and 7 days return apart from a seamless phygital buying experience for the consumers," said MFC.

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. said, “This year’s festive season has been remarkable as the brand has registered 40% growth. We are overwhelmed with the traction on our e-commerce platform carandbike.com which has contributed 25% to our overall sales during this festive period. We are sure that this demand will continue to surge till the end of the financial year and we look forward to supporting the consumers find their vehicles through our strong online and offline channels."

Mahindra First Choice is the industry leader in the used car segment with 1100+ retail stores in 350+ cities and has sold over 2 million cars in the country since its inception.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.