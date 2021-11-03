Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. said, “This year’s festive season has been remarkable as the brand has registered 40% growth. We are overwhelmed with the traction on our e-commerce platform carandbike.com which has contributed 25% to our overall sales during this festive period. We are sure that this demand will continue to surge till the end of the financial year and we look forward to supporting the consumers find their vehicles through our strong online and offline channels."