Road accidents are one of the biggest contributors of deaths in India. According to Road Accidents in India 2019 report, the accident-related deaths in India in 2019 were 1,51,113 in number. While there's a lot the Govt can and is doing to shrink this number, many times the onus comes down to the first responder to save a life. The fear of getting involved in an investigation scares off a lot of people from taking action.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has come up with new scheme that promotes “good-samaritan" behaviour. The ministry has announced guidelines for the “Scheme for grant of Award to the Good Samaritan who has saved life of a victim of a fatal accident involving a motor vehicle by administering immediate assistance and rushing to Hospital/Trauma Care Centre within the Golden Hour of the accident to provide medical treatment".

How the new scheme works

Any individual who has saved the life of a victim of a fatal accident involving a motor vehicle by administering immediate assistance and rushing to the hospital within the Golden Hour of the accident to provide medical treatment would be eligible for the award. The individual can be awarded a maximum of five times a year.

The amount of award for the Good Samaritan(s) would be ₹5,000 per incident. On receipt of communication from the Police Station/Hospital, District Level Appraisal Committee shall review and approve the proposals on a monthly basis.

The Appraisal Committee at the District Level comprising District Magistrate, SSP, Chief Medical and Health Officer, RTO (Transport Department) of the concerned District would sanction and send the cases to the concerned State/UT Transport Depart for making the payment to the Good Samaritans.

MoRTH will provide ₹5 Lakhs as an initial grant to the Transport Department of the State/UT for making payment to the Good Samaritans. Subsequently, Ministry would reimburse the amount to the States/UTs on monthly basis.

A State Level Monitoring Committee under Chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Home) having Commissioner (Health) and ADGP (Traffic & Road Safety) as Members and Transport Commissioner as Member Secretary shall do Quarterly Meetings to monitor the proper implementation of the scheme.

Every year, the State Level Monitoring Committee of each State/UT will nominate three most worthy proposals for national-level awards on yearly basis to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for further consideration.

MoRTH would have an Appraisal Committee for this purpose and they shall review the proposals received from the States / UTs and select the best ten Good Samaritans of the year. They will be awarded with Rs. 1,00,000/- each along with a Certificate and trophy during National Road Safety Month (NRSM) in Delhi.

