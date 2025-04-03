Here are 3 new cars launching this April. Check them out

The Indian passenger vehicle market experienced some thrilling car launches in the first quarter of 2025, spanning January to March. This positive trend is anticipated to carry on into the second quarter, starting in April. Several automakers in India are prepared to introduce their highly anticipated models this month.

This April 14, Volkswagen is launching the Tiguan R-Line, while the MG Cyberster electric sports car is also set for release. Additionally, Citroen is expected to unveil dark edition versions of models like Basalt, C3 and C3 Aircross this month. Here's a brief overview of the passenger vehicles primed for launch in India this month: