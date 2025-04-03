Here are 3 new cars launching this April. Check them out

The Indian passenger vehicle market experienced some thrilling car launches in the first quarter of 2025, spanning January to March. This positive trend is anticipated to carry on into the second quarter, starting in April. Several automakers in India are prepared to introduce their highly anticipated models this month.
This April 14, Volkswagen is launching the Tiguan R-Line, while the MG Cyberster electric sports car is also set for release. Additionally, Citroen is expected to unveil dark edition versions of models like Basalt, C3 and C3 Aircross this month. Here's a brief overview of the passenger vehicles primed for launch in India this month:
MG Cyberster
MG Motor revealed the Cyberster at the Auto Expo 2025 and it is now ready to launch in India this April. This electric sports car will be available through the MG Select premium retail channel alongside the M9 electric limousine, also showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. The MG Cyberster is the brand's most potent electric vehicle, featuring a 77 kWh battery pack. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and offers a range of up to 580 kilometres on a single charge.
Kia Carens
The Kia Carens facelift is another anticipated launch in India this April 2025. This refreshed MPV will present several cosmetic and feature enhancements, while the engine options are expected to remain unchanged. The facelifted Kia Carens will offer three different powertrain options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a six-speed manual, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Volkswagen is about to introduce the Tiguan R-Line, a sportier variation of the Tiguan, which has been phased out in India in favour of the Tiguan R-Line. This sporty SUV will feature numerous design and functionality enhancements. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, delivering a peak output of 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The transmission options will include a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox along with a six-speed manual option.