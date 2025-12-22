Here are 4 confirmed big upgrades Mahindra XUV 7XO will get over XUV700

Mahindra XUV 7XO is one of the most awaited SUVs in India, which is slated to launch in the country on January 5. The XUV 7XO will be the first SUV from Mahindra that will launch in India in 2026. It will essentially come as a revised and rebadged version of the Mahindra XUV700, which happens to be one of the bestsellers from the OEM. Interestingly, Mahindra is going to adopt the nomenclature strategy for the XUV 7XO in line with the XUV 3XO, which was introduced as a rebadged and revamped version of the XUV300.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with a plethora of design elements and features that will be in line with the Mahindra XEV 9S, the all-electric SUV launched just a few days back in India, and the current flagship electric vehicle of the brand.

As Mahindra has already teased the upcoming XUV 7XO, there are at least four interesting features confirmed for the SUV, which it will get over the XUV700.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Triple screens Mahindra XUV 7XO has been confirmed to come with triple screen setup on dashboard. The triple screen will combine two 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment systems, one at the centre and another at the passenger side, along with a fully digital instrument cluster. The triple screen setup comes as a key highlight of the XUV 7XO. Interestingly, this same feature is available in the XEV 9S as well.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powered Boss mode The Mahindra XUV 7XO has been confirmed to receive powered Boss mode, which will allow the second row occupant sitting right behind the co-driver seat to electrically adjust the front passenger seat with just one push of a button. This enhances the leg space and knee room for the second row occupant. This feature is also available in the Mahindra XEV 9S.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system The Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system setup, which is also available in the Mahindra XEV 9S. This will come as a major upgrade over the Mahindra XUV700, which gets a 12-speaker Sony music system.