Here are 5 cars under ₹10 lakh that come fitted with six airbags

Safety has emerged as a paramount priority for automotive customers in India. In response to this shift in market dynamics, numerous automakers within the country are enhancing their safety protocols. This enhancement involves fortifying the internal structure of vehicles while simultaneously integrating a variety of safety features. Among the key initiatives undertaken by manufacturers is the incorporation of airbags. Although the government mandates the provision of two airbags, manufacturers are increasingly adopting a standard of six airbags across their models.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki has recently upgraded the Celerio to include six airbags as standard, positioning it as the most economically accessible Indian car to have this safety equipment. The prices for the Celerio range have also been updated and the hatchback is now priced starting at ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the new Celerio also includes other safety features such as three-point seatbelts for all passengers, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, force limiters, seatbelt reminders, reverse parking sensors, hill hold assist and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for improved control.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is another hatchback which comes fitted with six airbags as standard across all variants. This Hyundai hatch features an appealing design and starts at ₹5.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.2-litre engine under the hood that generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque with two transmission options namely a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Additional safety features in the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS include ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, three-point seat belts and rear parking sensors equipped with a rear camera.

Nissan Magnite The Nissan Magnite also recently underwent a facelift. It has been positioned by the manufacturer as the most affordable compact SUV costing ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level ‘Visia’ trim of the Magnite includes six airbags as standard. The Magnite gets two engines including a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine yielding 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and a 1-litre turbocharged unit that churns out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Other safety features present in this compact SUV include a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Hyundai Exter The Hyundai Exter, another compact SUV priced competitively to the Magnite costs ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter also offers six airbags as standard starting from its base 'EX' variant. Other key safety features of the car include a dashcam, vehicle stability management, ABS with EBD and various other safety-related functionalities. The engine of the Exter is a 1.2-litre unit delivering 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque.

Citroen C3 Lastly, the entry-level model from the French manufacturer, Citroen C3, is equipped with six airbags as well. This model showcases distinctive styling and starts at ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom).