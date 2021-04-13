Maruti Suzuki India has dominated the best-selling cars list in India for the fourth year in a row. The car manufacturer has claimed that its models Swift, Baleno, WagonR, Alto and Dzire have been the best-selling cars in 2020-21.

The Swift came on top of the list with sales of over 1.72 lakh units. The car was followed by Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno with sales of over 1.63 lakh units, according to the company. The WagonR was in the third spot with over 1.60 lakh units.

The company's former champion and entry-level hatchback, Alto registered a total sale of 1.59 lakh units followed by sale of 1.28 lakh units of compact sedan Dzire that managed to sell 1.28 lakh units.

The above-mentioned models contributed to almost 30% of the overall passenger vehicle sales in 2020-21, according to Maruti Suzuki India.

Commenting on the feat, MSI Executive Director, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said that despite increasing competition, top five passenger vehicles sold in 2020-21 are from Maruti Suzuki.

"2020 brought in fresh challenges to the economy but customer's trust remained unchanged. Alongside the year also brought new opportunities to innovate and connect with the customer...Maruti Suzuki's wide product range has helped us keep ahead of over 90 competing automobile brands in the country," he added.

The company said its vehicles have taken all the top 5 selling spots in India since 2017-18. Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire have been the top 5 selling vehicles for all these four years.

"Alongside, Maruti Suzuki models have captured all the four top selling slots in the country for over a decade," it said, adding out of the top ten best selling models in 2020-21, seven models are from Maruti Suzuki. \R

The ranking has been compiled by Maruti Suzuki on the basis of industry sales figure for the year 2020-2021.

