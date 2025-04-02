Here are the 5 most affordable two-wheelers that offer ABS for safety in India

The anti-lock braking system (ABS) is a vital safety feature commonly found in most cars and motorcycles. It is particularly beneficial under hazardous road conditions as it minimises the dangers associated with abrupt braking. Given India's varied traffic circumstances and the vulnerability of motorcycles on the roads, ABS is essential for ensuring bike safety.
If you're in the market for affordable motorcycles with ABS in India, here are five options priced at under ₹1.20 lakh.
Bajaj Pulsar 150
The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is one of India's most well-liked motorcycles and it continues to achieve impressive sales figures even after more than twenty years in the market. With an ex-showroom price of ₹1.10 lakh, it comes with ABS while retaining the classic silhouette of the original Pulsar, despite the newer Pulsar NS and N variants.
Hero Xtreme 160R 2V
The Hero Xtreme 160R 2V, priced at ₹1.11 lakh (ex-showroom), is another motorcycle worthy of mention. Known for being lightweight, nimble, economical and affordable, the Hero Xtreme 160 R also comes fitted with ABS. It also has other key features, like a drag timer, LED lighting, and an inverted LED digital display with adjustable brightness.
Hero Xtreme 125R
Next in line is the Hero Xtreme 125R, a naked streetfighter boasting a sporty look and powered by a 125cc engine. As consumer preferences shift towards 125cc motorcycles instead of the traditional 100-110cc models, the Hero Xtreme 125R has emerged as an important contender in the market. It is priced at ₹99,500 (ex-showroom), making it the second most affordable ABS-equipped motorcycle in India. This two-wheeler undercuts its rival, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, by ₹7,000 in total.
Bajaj Pulsar NS125
Another entry in the 125cc category is the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which was recently introduced with ABS. Starting at ₹1 lakh, the ABS version comes with an additional cost of ₹7,000. This model features a sporty design and includes amenities like an LED headlight and a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, among other highlights.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS
Lastly, the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS stands out as the only 110cc motorcycle on this list and is the most affordable in India equipped with ABS, priced at ₹71,558 (ex-showroom). This bike is favored in urban and rural areas alike for its practicality, affordability and overall value as a commuter motorcycle.