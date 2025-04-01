Indian consumers' expectations for passenger vehicles have significantly changed in recent years, favoring options with better fuel efficiency and advanced features alongside enhanced safety. Car safety remains a key discussion point in the Indian market, especially due to the absence of standard safety equipment in many vehicles though, the focus on vehicular safety has significantly improved recently.

(Also visit: Electric cars in India)

Since its launch, the Bharat NCAP has crash-tested numerous vehicles, including models from Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Skoda, and Citroen, with most achieving a full five-star safety rating. However, the ratings vary, reflecting differences in adult and child occupant safety scores. Bharat NCAP evaluates both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

For buyers looking for a safe EV with an excellent Bharat NCAP crash test rating, options include the following: