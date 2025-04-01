Here are the safest EVs to buy in India, rated 5 stars by Bharat NCAP

Indian consumers' expectations for passenger vehicles have significantly changed in recent years, favoring options with better fuel efficiency and advanced features alongside enhanced safety. Car safety remains a key discussion point in the Indian market, especially due to the absence of standard safety equipment in many vehicles though, the focus on vehicular safety has significantly improved recently.
Since its launch, the Bharat NCAP has crash-tested numerous vehicles, including models from Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Skoda, and Citroen, with most achieving a full five-star safety rating. However, the ratings vary, reflecting differences in adult and child occupant safety scores. Bharat NCAP evaluates both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
For buyers looking for a safe EV with an excellent Bharat NCAP crash test rating, options include the following:
Mahindra XUV400
One of the first EVs launched in India is the Mahindra XUV400. This was Mahindra's electric SUV built on the same platform as the XUV300. The electric SUV, crash-tested by Bharat NCAP, managed a five-star rating with a healthy Adult Occupant Protection score of 30.38 out of 32 and a Child Occupant Protection score of 43 out of 49. Safety features of the SUV include six airbags, hill hold assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among numerous others.
Mahindra XEV 9e
The Mahindra XEV 9e is a recent electric vehicle offering from the Indian automaker, making its debut in India and becoming the first vehicle to score a perfect 32 points in adult occupant protection (AOP) during Bharat NCAP crash tests. It earned 45 points out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP), achieving a five-star rating. This model features seven airbags and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), among other safety enhancements.
Mahindra BE 6
Another electric SUV by Mahindra, the BE 6, was launched alongside the XEV 9e and also received a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. It scored 31.97 points out of 32 for AOP and 45 out of 49 for COP. Like its counterpart, the Mahindra BE 6 comes with seven airbags and a Level 2 ADAS system.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Motors has also gained attention in this area. The Tata Punch EV, which received a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, scored 31.46 points out of 32 in AOP and 45 out of 49 in COP during tests conducted in June 2024. This electric vehicle includes essential safety features such as six airbags as standard, hill climb assist, and a 360-degree camera, among others.
Tata Curvv EV
The Tata Curvv EV, the flagship electric car from Tata, was tested alongside the ICE version. In October 2024, it achieved a five-star rating from Bharat NCAP, with scores of 30.81 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection and 44.83 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection. The electric SUV includes six standard airbags and ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.
Tata Nexon EV
The Tata Nexon EV is a top-selling electric vehicle in India that was awarded a five-star rating by Bharat NCAP during crash tests conducted in the first half of last year. As one of the earliest EVs tested by Bharat NCAP, the Tata Nexon EV earned scores of 30.81 out of 32 for AOP and 44.83 out of 49 for COP.