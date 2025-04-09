3

Kawasaki is preparing to launch the revamped Z900 this month. Following a phase-out of the previous model with substantial discounts, the Japanese brand is ready to introduce the updated version first shown globally in late 2024. The new Z900 will be powered by the well-regarded 948cc inline four-cylinder engine, producing 122 bhp and 97.4 Nm of torque. With a refreshed design and improved technology, it remains a strong competitor in the litre-class naked segment.