Here is a list of 5 exciting two-wheelers that are expected to launch in April1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 07:00 PM IST
April 2025 holds exciting two-wheeler launches for Indians. From Hero to KTM, most manufacturer's have started introducing new products in the market.
The Indian two-wheeler market is evolving and April 2025 is bringing an exciting array of launches across different two-wheeler segments. From rugged off-roaders to performance nakeds and electric scooters to sporty commuters, brands like KTM, Hero, Kawasaki, Bajaj and Suzuki are set to introduce fresh models. Here's a quick overview of this month’s launches:
KTM is set to debut the 390 Enduro R, entering the endurance motorcycle segment in India. Recently teased on social media, this off-road-capable bike is designed to conquer tough terrains at higher speeds. It shares its foundation with the 390 Adventure and boasts a 399cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that generates 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of torque, coupled with a six-speed transmission. With long-travel suspension and dirt-oriented features, it offers a unique option for serious trail enthusiasts.
Suzuki is entering the EV market with the e-Access, an all-electric version of its popular Access scooter. Slated for a mid-April release, the e-Access features a 4.1 kW motor and a 3.07 kWh LFP battery that delivers 15 Nm of torque, with a range of 95 km on a single charge. Official bookings are expected to open soon, appealing to urban riders seeking a reliable electric scooter from a well-known brand.
Kawasaki is preparing to launch the revamped Z900 this month. Following a phase-out of the previous model with substantial discounts, the Japanese brand is ready to introduce the updated version first shown globally in late 2024. The new Z900 will be powered by the well-regarded 948cc inline four-cylinder engine, producing 122 bhp and 97.4 Nm of torque. With a refreshed design and improved technology, it remains a strong competitor in the litre-class naked segment.
Bajaj is enhancing its electric scooter lineup with the Chetak 3503, the newest and most affordable model in the 35 Series. While it may not include some premium features found in pricier options, it is anticipated to offer comparable performance. A 3.5 kW battery will provide an ARAI-certified range of over 150 km, making it a practical choice for daily commuting.
Also launching this month is the KTM 390 SMC R, marking the introduction of the first supermoto-styled bike in India under 500cc. Sharing the engine and chassis with the Enduro R, the SMC R replaces off-road components with 17-inch road-oriented spoke wheels, making it ideal for spirited city rides and occasional track use. Expect agile handling and KTM’s signature aggressive design in this pioneering offering.